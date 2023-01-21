The 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society (HPCS) will be hosting their Winter Walk next Saturday.

The self guided walk will be taking place around the 100 Mile Marsh Trail, with various decorations placed along the path.

“Along the walk, there’ll be lit little paper lanterns with little tea lights in them.” says Sarah Smith, Hospice Bereavement Coordinator.

“There’ll be inspirational posters posted in the trees to companion you as you go through the walk for some self reflection and memory of your loved one.”

Smith also encourages those who participate to bring a handwritten note, card, or letter to drop in bags, as part of their grieving process, which will then be burned.

She added that the cards will be confidential, and nobody will read them.

The notes can have anything, such as photographs, and or something you wanted to say to a loved one.

The winter walk will be on Saturday, January 28th, from 3:00pm – 7:00pm.