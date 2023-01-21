Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNews100 Mile HouseHospice Winter Walk to take place in 100 Mile House
News100 Mile House

Hospice Winter Walk to take place in 100 Mile House

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - Pixabay

The 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society (HPCS) will be hosting their Winter Walk next Saturday.

The self guided walk will be taking place around the 100 Mile Marsh Trail, with various decorations placed along the path.

“Along the walk, there’ll be lit little paper lanterns with little tea lights in them.” says Sarah Smith, Hospice Bereavement Coordinator.

“There’ll be inspirational posters posted in the trees to companion you as you go through the walk for some self reflection and memory of your loved one.”

- Advertisement -

Smith also encourages those who participate to bring a handwritten note, card, or letter to drop in bags, as part of their grieving process, which will then be burned.

She added that the cards will be confidential, and nobody will read them.

The notes can have anything, such as photographs, and or something you wanted to say to a loved one.

The winter walk will be on Saturday, January 28th, from 3:00pm – 7:00pm.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    On Air