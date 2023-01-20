It was an early start to the day for the 150 Mile House Fire Department.

Yesterday (January 19) in the wee hours of the morning their crews responded to a report of a chimney fire on Pigeon Road that had spread into the structure.

After a quick initial knockdown of the fire, members were able to retrieve some irreplaceable belongings for the homeowner.

150 Mile House Fire Department received mutual aid support from the Miocene Fire Department, and Williams Lake Fire Department who provided tender support, an engine, and 11 members to assist in the efforts.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.