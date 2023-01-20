Six communities and over 1300 households in the Cariboo now have access to fibre internet.

Communities receiving the internet include Likely, Hydraulic (west of Likely), 150 Mile House, Miocene, Bridge Lake and Dugan Lake.

“The challenge we’re dealing with across the province is because we know how mentally important it is for rural communities to be able to diversify, and develop and really reach their full potential.” says Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development BC.

The project cost totaled to $5.9 million dollars, split by the provincial and federal government, and Telus Communications.

- Advertisement -

The previous communities to receive high speed internet was Deka Lake and Ruth Lake, back in December 2022.

The next community that will get high speed internet will be Sheridan Lake, which will cover over 300 households.

This project will cost a little over $2.1 million, with the province covering $1.3 million of that and Telus Communications contributing the rest.

Russell added that at the end of the day, its how many more people are able to plug in for various opportunities.

The goal for the project is to connect every rural, remote and Indigenous community by 2027.

For more information on the completed project, you can visit the province’s website here.