A man is in custody in connection with two recent armed robberies in Quesnel.

RCMP Staff Sergeant Richard Weseen says 30-year old Thomas Phillips was arrested on Wednesday. (Jan 18)

“The Quesnel General Investigation Section and Crime Reduction Unit gathered evidence and identified a suspect believed to be responsible for both robberies. At the time of the suspect’s arrest, he was in possession of items that could be used during a robbery such as a mask and a plastic gun. We are fortunate the man was arrested before other victims were traumatized by this man’s actions.”

Weseen says several charges are being laid.

“Thomas Phillips has been charged with two counts of Robbery, two counts of Disguise with Intent, and two counts of Possession of an Imitation Weapon. He has been remanded in custody and his next court appearance is on January 23rd in Quesnel.

RCMP responded to a robbery at the Husky gas station back on January 7th where a man with a mask confronted the clerk with a handgun and demanded cash.

After fleeing the area, Wessen says the suspect discarded a replica handgun and articles of clothing.

On January 13th, a suspect followed a woman into an ATM vestibule and demanded an undisclosed amount of money.

Weseen says the suspect was wearing a mask and gestured that he was armed with a weapon.

He says the suspect fled on foot after the victim was robbed of her money.