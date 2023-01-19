(Files by Will Peters-MyPGNow)

Last night (Tuesday) at 7:45, police responded to a report of shots fired in the Parkwood Mall parking lot.

Witnesses told the RCMP that there were two men in an altercation when they heard a gunshot.

Both parties fled the scene soon after, the suspect fled in a vehicle described as an older model white or gold coloured four-door car.

The person who was shot is known to police and was found at the hospital later that night with a non-life-threatening injury.

- Advertisement -

In a release, Corporal Jenn Cooper stated “we are now looking for anyone who was in the area that witnessed the altercation and can provide police with a better description of the suspect or their vehicle, or who may have cell phone or dash cam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the RCMP.