The Cariboo Classic Rodeo will make it’s grand return, with the event being bigger than years prior.

The rodeo will be taking place at the Cariboo Memorial Complex, which allows for more opportunities that can’t be done outside.

Roy Call, owner of C Plus Rodeos, is also having a different format for this year’s rodeo.

“We’re going to run a format similar to Quesnel. It’s gonna be an open rodeo without a sanctioning body as it were.” says Call.

- Advertisement -

“It’s gonna be two performances where everybody’s going to get a go around, and we’re gonna come back with the finals with the top ten on Sunday.”

Last time there was a spring rodeo in Williams Lake was back in 2019, with the response for the rodeo’s comeback being great.

Call says that people will mostly see BC contestants, consisting of the best guys for the performances, making it a good show for the rodeo finals.

To top it all off, he says that the prize money that the professional competitors will be competing for is double the original amount from previous years, going from $1,200 to $2,500.

As of now tickets are not yet available, however people looking to attend will be able to purchase them online.

The rodeo begin on Friday, April 14th and run until Sunday, April 16th.