The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce is at risk of closing due to lack of personnel.

The chamber has been struggling to get volunteers and directors to help push forward feedback and any other jobs at hand.

“It’s come to the point where we have to get new people, and we have to get new board members.” says Donna Barnett, President of the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce.

“In order to keep the chamber vibrant, we can keep moving along the way we are, but one or two people can not continue with this massive job we do.”

Barnett added that they’d be happy to have anyone who wishes to participate, as they need around 12 people for a constructive board.

She went on to say that you don’t need to be on the directorship to volunteer or take a responsibility, but it would be nice for new board members.

Last summer, the chamber sent out a survey to 85 members, but only got five back.

The plan is for the chamber to call each member for feedback, which will then lead to a meeting on the next steps for what direction they want to go.

More information on the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce can be found here.