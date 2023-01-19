A date for sentencing has been set for a man accused of attempted murder in Anahim Lake.

33-year old Maverick West is due back in provincial court in Williams Lake on March 15th.

West pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, uttering threats and break and enter with intent to commit an offence.

The attempted murder charge as well as charges of pointing a firearm and assault will be stayed.

Anahim Lake RCMP were called out to a residence in the 66-hundred block of West Street for a possible break and enter in February of 2020.

Upon arrival, police say the residents were visibly upset and told them that a suspect had damaged their vehicle, forced his way into their home and destroyed property within the residence.

RCMP say the suspect was also accused of threating the victims with a firearm and of using it.