HomeNewsMan accused of attempted murder in Anahim Lake set to be sentenced
Man accused of attempted murder in Anahim Lake set to be sentenced

By George Henderson
Williams Lake Courthouse (MyCaribooNow.com-STAFF)

A date for sentencing has been set for a man accused of attempted murder in Anahim Lake.

33-year old Maverick West is due back in provincial court in Williams Lake on March 15th.

West pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, uttering threats and break and enter with intent to commit an offence.

The attempted murder charge as well as charges of pointing a firearm and assault will be stayed.

Anahim Lake RCMP were called out to a residence in the 66-hundred block of West Street for a possible break and enter in February of 2020.

Upon arrival, police say the residents were visibly upset and told them that a suspect had damaged their vehicle, forced his way into their home and destroyed property within the residence.

RCMP say the suspect was also accused of threating the victims with a firearm and of using it.

