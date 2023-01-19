It is tight at the top of Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling.

Fresno Construction, skipped by Tim Richards, knocked off the Child Development Centre 7-6 last (Wednesday) night.

The CDC continues to lead the way with a record of 8 and 5, but they are now just one game up on two other rinks.

Quesnel Scaffolding Service is 7 and 6, despite losing 7-6 to Brady Waffle and the Billy Barker Casino.

And Dave Plant and Redz Shedz is now also 7 and 6 after a convincing 7-1 win over Fix Auto.

Plant’s team has now won 6 of their last 8.

STANDINGS

Child Development Centre (Justin Nillson) 8-5

Quesnel Scaffolding Services (Blair Hedden) 7-6

Redz Shedz (Dave Plant) 7-6

Fresno Construction (Tim Richards) 6-7

Billy Barker Casino (Brady Waffle) 6-7

Quesnel Fix Auto (Brenda Ernst) 5-8