First place still up for grabs in Quesnel's Super League of Curling
First place still up for grabs in Quesnel’s Super League of Curling

By George Henderson
Quesnel Curling Centre (G Henderson, MyCariboonow.com staff)

It is tight at the top of Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling.

Fresno Construction, skipped by Tim Richards, knocked off the Child Development Centre 7-6 last (Wednesday) night.

The CDC continues to lead the way with a record of 8 and 5, but they are now just one game up on two other rinks.

Quesnel Scaffolding Service is 7 and 6, despite losing 7-6 to Brady Waffle and the Billy Barker Casino.

And Dave Plant and Redz Shedz is now also 7 and 6 after a convincing 7-1 win over Fix Auto.

Plant’s team has now won 6 of their last 8.

 

STANDINGS

Child Development Centre (Justin Nillson) 8-5

Quesnel Scaffolding Services (Blair Hedden) 7-6

Redz Shedz (Dave Plant) 7-6

Fresno Construction (Tim Richards) 6-7

Billy Barker Casino (Brady Waffle) 6-7

Quesnel Fix Auto (Brenda Ernst) 5-8

