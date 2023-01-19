It is tight at the top of Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling.
Fresno Construction, skipped by Tim Richards, knocked off the Child Development Centre 7-6 last (Wednesday) night.
The CDC continues to lead the way with a record of 8 and 5, but they are now just one game up on two other rinks.
Quesnel Scaffolding Service is 7 and 6, despite losing 7-6 to Brady Waffle and the Billy Barker Casino.
And Dave Plant and Redz Shedz is now also 7 and 6 after a convincing 7-1 win over Fix Auto.
Plant’s team has now won 6 of their last 8.
STANDINGS
Child Development Centre (Justin Nillson) 8-5
Quesnel Scaffolding Services (Blair Hedden) 7-6
Redz Shedz (Dave Plant) 7-6
Fresno Construction (Tim Richards) 6-7
Billy Barker Casino (Brady Waffle) 6-7
Quesnel Fix Auto (Brenda Ernst) 5-8