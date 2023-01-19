The Williams Lake Fire Department was called out several times for a variety of calls on Wednesday.

Fire Chief and Director of Protective Services, Evan Dean said they responded to a motor vehicle incident early yesterday morning on Highway 97 and Fowler Road which required the brief closure of the highway.

Later that morning at 10:30 Dean said crews responded to a Wildland fire on Dog Creek Road where they extinguished multiple spot fires.

At noon a homeowner on 11th Avenue reported excessive heat and smoke coming from their chimney.

Dean said crews arrived on the scene and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Later that afternoon at 4 o’clock a vehicle fire was reported on North 3rd Avenue.

Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly and prevent any spread to nearby structures.

Dean said the cause of the fire was determined to be a mechanical issue.

Then at 1:30 this (Thursday) morning the Williams Lake Fire Department was requested to provide mutual aid support to the 150 Mile House Fire Department for an active structure fire on Pigeon Road.

Dean said they provided tender support, an engine, and 11 firefighters to assist in the effort.

“The dedication of our members is truly nothing short of remarkable,” Dean said, “In total, our firefighters have put in over 100 hours of work over the past 24 hours.”