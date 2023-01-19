The North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee has thrown its support behind a more than 465 thousand dollar grant application for phase 3 of the Quesnel Bike Park.
The Gold Rush Cycling Club is making the application to the B.C. Destination Development Fund.
The money would be used to enhance what has already been done at the park in behind the Quesnel Rec Centre over the past couple of years.
Ian Van Leusden is the Trail Coordinator for the City.
“We’re looking at developing six beginner and intermediate trails, there is a whole section of that hillside that we’re kind of calling the Strawberry shortcut area, and then there is 5 intermediate and advanced trails as well.”
That would be in addition to the trails and infrastructure that is already out there.
“Once complete there will be about 5 kilometres worth of developed trail at the bike park and about 33-hundred square metres of skill park, so a fairly significant size.”
Van Leusden says they would also spend some of the grant money on improving the infrastructure that is already in place.
“That will include a sunshade that you see similar to Lebourdais Park, pump track lighting similar to what you see at the pickleball courts, line painting which is pretty standard on pump tracks these days, a bike wash stand, repair stands and some additional infrastructure.”
He says they also plan to make some improvements at the back of the Rec Centre where the main parking lot is.
“There is that grassy hill on the back, so we’re planting some deciduous trees up there, putting in some picnic tables, kind of making it a destination to hang out and have a picnic and have lunch and play at the bike park without having to leave.”
