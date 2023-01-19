The North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee has thrown its support behind a more than 465 thousand dollar grant application for phase 3 of the Quesnel Bike Park.

The Gold Rush Cycling Club is making the application to the B.C. Destination Development Fund.

The money would be used to enhance what has already been done at the park in behind the Quesnel Rec Centre over the past couple of years.

Ian Van Leusden is the Trail Coordinator for the City.

“We’re looking at developing six beginner and intermediate trails, there is a whole section of that hillside that we’re kind of calling the Strawberry shortcut area, and then there is 5 intermediate and advanced trails as well.”