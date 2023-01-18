The 100 Mile House Wranglers find themselves being one of the last team playing for a playoff spot.

Currently, the Chase Heat are still in contention to snag the last spot away from the Wranglers, and look to close in as both teams face each other tonight.

“It is a big game actually. We can certainly help ourselves if we win tonight.” says Dale Hladun, 100 Mile House Wranglers Coach and General Manager.

“That’ll put them six points behind us, and because the season series would be in our favour, they can’t tie us. They’d have to win four games more than we do in the final stretch here.”

The team will look to start Ryder Gregga for tonight, as he’s been playing well for the team.

Their other goalie, Royce Watson, suffered a knee injury over the weekend against the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

Hladun made note that the team will have a playoff mind set for tonight’s game against the Heat.

The Wranglers game will be played at home today, and will begin at 7:30pm.

For more information on the 100 Mile House Wrangler schedule, you can visit their website here.