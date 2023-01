The Ministry of Forests will be burning approximately 40 piles of woody debris 15 kilometres south of Alexis Creek near Siwash and the 7-thousand Road.

Smoke may be visible in the surrounding area. including the 900 Road.

The burn is being done to reduce fuel build-up and prepare for future broadcast burning in the area.

The Ministry says burning will occur now until February 28th when weather and site conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate.