It’s still too soon to put away the winter gear, as below seasonal temperatures look to make a return.
As it stands, the cold weather will return to the Cariboo in early February due to a polar vortex that looks to cover the province.
“So our forecast models have be showing a trend towards a colder than normal month for the month of February.” says Alyssa Charbonneau, Meteorologist with Environment Canada.
“The latest forecast that we have is showing right now, about a 40 percent chance of below normal temperatures for the Cariboo region.”
Charbonneau made note that as of right now, the temperatures shouldn’t reach the minus 30 to 40 temperatures from December.
She believes that the cold that’s coming in is a reformation of the polar vortex, which is currently giving colder conditions in Russia.
For more information on the temperatures in the Cariboo, you can visit Environment Canada’s website here.