It’s still too soon to put away the winter gear, as below seasonal temperatures look to make a return.

As it stands, the cold weather will return to the Cariboo in early February due to a polar vortex that looks to cover the province.

“So our forecast models have be showing a trend towards a colder than normal month for the month of February.” says Alyssa Charbonneau, Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“The latest forecast that we have is showing right now, about a 40 percent chance of below normal temperatures for the Cariboo region.”

- Advertisement -

Charbonneau made note that as of right now, the temperatures shouldn’t reach the minus 30 to 40 temperatures from December.

She believes that the cold that’s coming in is a reformation of the polar vortex, which is currently giving colder conditions in Russia.

For more information on the temperatures in the Cariboo, you can visit Environment Canada’s website here.