The North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee is hoping that the Federal Government will pay for a new roof, and a number of new windows and doors at the Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre.

The committee unanimously endorsed a funding application at Tuesday (Jan 17) night’s meeting to Ottawa’s Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

The 6.5 million dollar project would also include replacement of the siding on the building exterior.

This work is already part of a larger pool renovation project that taxpayers will be asked to borrow money for in an upcoming referendum, but Jeff Norburn, the Director of Community Services, says it can still go forward either way.

“The advantage of this project is it’s not little pieces. It’s one big piece that is a substantial amount of money and it’s very easily separated from the rest of the project, so it’s not dependent on the larger renovation going forward.”

Norburn says it could potentially reduce the cost of the overall project, which is up to 35 million dollars.

He says this grant does require that the local government pay for 20 percent of the cost, which would amount to about 1.3 million dollars.

“In the event that the referendum for the pool referendum is successful and the larger project proceeds, the local government portion can come from borrowing that’s approved in the referendum.”

If the referendum isn’t successful, Norburn says the local government portion would have to come out of the North Cariboo Recreation and Parks budget.