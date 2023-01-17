Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNews100 Mile HouseWilliams Lake Fire Department Is Looking For A Few Good Men And...
News100 Mile HouseQuesnelWilliams Lake

Williams Lake Fire Department Is Looking For A Few Good Men And Women

By Pat Matthews
Williams Lake Fire Department -File photo (MyCaribooNow.com staff)

Applications are being accepted for paid on-call firefighters to join the Williams Lake Fire Department team.

Fire Chief and Director of Protective Services, Evan Dean encourages anyone interested in giving back to their community and being a part of an amazing team to consider applying.

“The main thing is that you’re over the age of 19 and that you are physically fit, pretty basic requirements. We’re just looking for mostly a positive attitude and people that are eager to learn.”

Dean added applicants must live within the Williams Lake Fire Protection District and that no experience is necessary.

- Advertisement -

“Recruits will be trained to the National Fire Protection Association 1-thousand-one standard which is universally recognized as a professional firefighter designation,” Dean said.

Applications will be accepted now until February 24th and are available at the Williams Lake Fire Hall or visit the City of Williams Lake website.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    On Air