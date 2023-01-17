Applications are being accepted for paid on-call firefighters to join the Williams Lake Fire Department team.

Fire Chief and Director of Protective Services, Evan Dean encourages anyone interested in giving back to their community and being a part of an amazing team to consider applying.

“The main thing is that you’re over the age of 19 and that you are physically fit, pretty basic requirements. We’re just looking for mostly a positive attitude and people that are eager to learn.”

Dean added applicants must live within the Williams Lake Fire Protection District and that no experience is necessary.

“Recruits will be trained to the National Fire Protection Association 1-thousand-one standard which is universally recognized as a professional firefighter designation,” Dean said.

Applications will be accepted now until February 24th and are available at the Williams Lake Fire Hall or visit the City of Williams Lake website.