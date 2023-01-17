Williams Lake and 100 Mile House fire departments have seen another increase in calls in 2022.

As for the highest increase between the two, Williams Lake saw 61 more calls this year, landing on a total of 439 making it a 16 percent increase from last year.

As for the highest total in 2022, Roger Hollander, 100 Mile House Fire Chief, says they had 504.

“211 of those were medicals, 131 were rescues category, which is MVI (Motor Vehicle Incident) and other rescues in that category.” says Hollander.

“Then the fire category was 81. We also had some administration calls, so that was 81 in that category.”

Evan Dean, Williams Lake Fire Chief, said over a quarter of calls were fire related, with other major calls including vehicle accidents and alarm calls.

Since 2014, Williams Lake has seen a yearly average of 10% increase in calls, however 100 Mile House as stayed steady over the last couple years.

“When I started in 2015 in this department, it was 365 approximately for the year, and in that timeframe, the last couple of years were over 500 calls now.” says Hollander.

“So, fairly significant for a small department. I know folks are asking why that is, and I think there is some growth that’s occurring in the south Cariboo.”

Both fire chiefs want to remind residents to register, renew and update their alarms, while also having other fire prevention tools such as a portable fire extinguisher.