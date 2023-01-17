It was an opportunity for one Cariboo Fire Department to recognize the efforts of its members.

On Saturday night 100 Mile Fire Rescue held its annual firefighter appreciation and awards dinner.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said some were presented with long service awards.

“Deputy Chief Bob Sparreboom made 25 years. Quite often nowadays to have somebody in any department, for 5, 10, or 15 years is quite an accomplishment. It’s nice that we were able to celebrate with him that night and the entire fire department for another excellent year.”

2022 was also an extremely busy one for 100 Mile Fire Rescue.

“We responded to over 500 calls, so that’s a lot of calls for a very smaller department but we’re an extremely busy department and so despite the size of the town, or despite the size of area that we cover, there are a lot of emergencies and that night was designed specifically to appreciate the firefighters, their spouses, and significant others,” Hollander said.

Hollander noted when he started with 100 Mile Fire Rescue back in 2015 they were responding to an average of 365 calls and added that they were called out right in the middle of the dinner on Saturday evening and at 2 in the morning before that.