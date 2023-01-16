Quesnel RCMP are investigating a robbery that took place in an ATM vestibule at the TD Bank on Friday (Jan 13) evening.

Staff Sergeant Richard Weseen says it happened at around 6-40 p.m.

“A male followed the woman into the vestibule and demanded she make a cash withdrawal while making gestures that he was armed with a weapon. The woman provided the man with an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled on foot.”

Weseen says a police dog was deployed in the area to track the man but unfortunately he was not located.

He says they did get a description of him.

“The suspect is described as Caucasian, approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall, with a slim build and blue eyes. He was wearing a black and white plaid jacket, a black sweater, blue jeans and a mask that had a single hole for both eyes.”

Weseen says they are hoping someone may have seen something.

“This brazen robbery occurred when there were businesses still open and moderate pedestrian traffic due to the Kangaroos hockey game. We are appealing to the public for anyone with information about the robbery, or who may have dash cam or video surveillance, to review their footage of the time period of the robbery.”

This robbery comes on the heels of an armed robbery that occurred back on January 7th at the Husky Gas Station.

Weseen says the Quesnel General Investigation Section and Crime Reduction Unit are investigating to determine if the two robberies are linked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quesnel RCMP