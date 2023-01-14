The Williams Lake RCMP has issued a public warning due to threat of public safety.

In a release from RCMP, they say that Lashway Merritt poses a public threat through their connection to criminal activity and high level of violence.

Police believe that anyone associated or in close proximity to him may be putting themselves at risk.

The RCMP have issued the warning and identified him in order for family, friends, associates and the public to take measures to increase their public safety.

Merritt had recently been the victim of a shooting in 2022, which is believed to be gang related, which police believe he may still be at risk to gang violence.

The release also states that RCMP is continuing their efforts to prevent gang related violence through enforcement and suppression to send the message that gang related violence isn’t tolerated in Williams Lake.

Williams Lake RCMP is asking the public to report any information about recent incidents of violence or suspicious activity to police by calling 9-1-1.