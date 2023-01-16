A $10,000 grant for selected public art projects was announced by the City of Williams Lake.

This is a continuation of the Williams Lake Public Art Committee which formed in 2022, to create fair and impartial decisions for all artists to have their work considered for display.

In a release from the City of Williams Lake, they say the funds would be awarded to projects such as murals, sculptures, carvings or other public art works designed to be on display for 10 or more years.

This comes after the success of the Rotary mural project, which honoured community volunteers.

The release also says that “grants may be awarded together or separately depending on submissions received.”

The deadline for the grant applications will be on April 30th, with the forms able to be found here.