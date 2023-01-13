Avalanche Canada has put considerate to high danger levels at the Cariboo Mountains.

Tyson Rettie, Avalanche Forecaster, said that the mountains have had around 20 centimeters of snow, mixed with strong winds at higher elevations leading to a higher risk of an avalanche.

“We do have a number of tricky layers in the snow pack throughout the Cariboo’s.” says Rettie.

“These layers have generally been most reactive kind of in the North Thompson corridor there, but we have had test results on the same layers in Barkerville and other parts of the Cariboo’s as well.”

Conditions also haven’t been helped with the warm weather the Cariboo has had over the past few days.

Rettie noted that conditions should start to improve over the weekend, now that temperatures are slowly returning to normal.

For more information on avalanche conditions, you can visit Avalanche Canada’s website here.