The 100 Mile House Wranglers look to extend their win streak with this weekends road trip.

Currently, the team is riding on a two game win streak coming from both the Kamloops Storm and Nelson Leafs.

The game against the Storm went the distance, as the Wranglers squeaked out a 2-1 victory in a shootout. The lone regulation goal came from Memfis Burgeson.

Moving forward to the game against the Leafs, the game ended 3-2, with Nathan Bohmer, Jace Myers, and Tyler Smoluk tallying goals.

For this weekend, the Wranglers will have back to back games against the division leading Revelstoke Grizzlies who’ve won 20 games in 32 games played. The Grizzlies have also clinched a playoff spot.

The game tonight will begin at 7:00, with Saturday’s game being played at the same time.

Sunday, the team will face the Sicamous Eagles, who’ve won 19 game in 32 played as of January 13th.

For more information on the 100 Mile House Wranglers, and their upcoming games, you can visit their website here.