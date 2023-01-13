Last night, 100 Mile House Fire Rescue were called out to a kitchen fire at a multi unit residential building.

Once crews arrived, the unit was full of smoke, which had been caused by a pot on the stove with cooking oil that caught on fire.

“Before our arrival, we had a neighbor that had attended with the portable fire extinguisher that was able to knock the fire down.” says Roger Hollander, Fire Chief.

“Our crews were able to ventilate the smoke out of the building, and treat the homeowner until paramedics arrived.”

The owner sustained smoke inhalation but was able to return home after being treated by paramedics.

Hollander said damages were sustained to the stove, hood vent, and nearby curtains which led to parts of the ceiling to be ignited as well.

As for fire equipment, he says it’s important to test your smoke alarm, and to have a portable fire extinguisher handy.

Calling the fire department as soon as possible is extremely important as well, as it could take time for crews to arrive on scene.