The plot has thickened in Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling !
The front-running Child Development Centre rink has now seen it’s lead shrink down to a single game after last night’s action.
Dave Plant and Redz Shedz knocked off the CDC 7-6.
They are now 8 and 4 on the season.
Quesnel Scaffolding Service, skipped by Blair Hedden, is now 2nd at 7 and 5.
They beat Fix Auto 8-5.
One other game last night saw Brady Waffle lead the Billy Barker Casino to a 6-2 victory over Fresno Construction.
STANDINGS
Child Development Centre 8-4
Quesnel Scaffolding Service 7-5
Redz Shedz 6-6
Fresno Construction 5-7
Billy Barker Casino 5-7
Quesnel Fix Auto 5-7