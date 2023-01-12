The plot has thickened in Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling !

The front-running Child Development Centre rink has now seen it’s lead shrink down to a single game after last night’s action.

Dave Plant and Redz Shedz knocked off the CDC 7-6.

They are now 8 and 4 on the season.

Quesnel Scaffolding Service, skipped by Blair Hedden, is now 2nd at 7 and 5.

They beat Fix Auto 8-5.

One other game last night saw Brady Waffle lead the Billy Barker Casino to a 6-2 victory over Fresno Construction.

STANDINGS

Child Development Centre 8-4

Quesnel Scaffolding Service 7-5

Redz Shedz 6-6

Fresno Construction 5-7

Billy Barker Casino 5-7

Quesnel Fix Auto 5-7