The Orange Shirt Society extended their thoughts and prayers to the survivors and families of Star Blanket Cree Nation.

This follows the ground penetrating radar findings at the former Lebret Indian Industrial School site in Saskatchewan.

Phyllis Webstad, Ambassador of the Orange Shirt Society, said in a release that “reconciliation is only possible when the truths we have known for generations come to light.”

She further added that “This truth will take an enormous spiritual, emotional, physical and mental toll.”

Williams Lake has its investigation in St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School continuing after phase one completed back in January 2022.