Today is set to bring above normal temperatures, with even some potential to break a couple records.

All eyes will be on Williams Lake and 100 Mile House as they’ll be the closest to reach the record.

“Our record for January 13th is 8.3 degrees set back in 1973, and we are forecasting a daytime high of plus 7 for both Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.” says Alyssa Charbonneau, Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“We’re gonna be close enough that we’ll definitely have to keep an eye on it.”

As for Quesnel, it’ll be around 8 degrees, but the record that was set was 13 degrees back in 1901.

Don’t get too used to the warm weather as early next week, we’ll be back to seasonal temperatures.

For more information on the weather, you can visit Environment Canada’s website here.