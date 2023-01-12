Freezing rain created a few problems on the road in Quesnel this (Thursday) morning.

Staff Sergeant Richard Weseen says it happened on Highway 97 in the area in front of the Mother Load Car Wash between 7-30 and 8-30 a.m.

“We had three incidents where a vehicle went into the ditch within a 20 minute time period, including a five car pileup that also occurred in the area.”

Weseen says one motorist suffered minor injuries.

That stretch of road has now been re-opened.

One other incident this morning saw a semi roll over on Highway 97 just south of Hixon.

The driver was not hurt.