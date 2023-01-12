Williams Lake Fire Department were called out to a vactor truck fire at Marwick Landing this morning (January 12th).

Evan Dean, Williams Lake Fire Chief, said that they had “two large apparatus for a total of 14 people on scene.”

Dean added that there were no injuries caused by the fire, however, icy conditions caused a bit of problems while fighting the fire.

As for how long the fire burned, everything had been extinguished within 30 minutes.

RCMP were also on scene, as the vehicle fire was suspicious, and is now under investigation.

Lastly, Dean wanted to remind people to drive safely especially with the roads being extremely slippery today.