Williams Lake City Council has approved the purchase of a new snowblower for the airport.

This comes as the previous purchase for a new snowblower wouldn’t work due to the wrong specifications needed.

However, to get one that works properly, Surinderpal Rathor, Mayor of Williams Lake, says it’ll dig a bit more out of the pocket.

“It is costing more, but it came up to the specifics we wanted.” says Rathor.

“Like I said, the other from Germany is $8,000 less, but they would not back up as much as a Canadian firm would back up for the machine.”

The new snow machine is costing the City $596,520 (plus tax), but will be paid through a grant received for the previous machine, which was $502,200 plus an additional $118,076.40 from airport reserves.

Currently, the airport has been using a 30-40 year old snowblower, which hasn’t been able to keep up.

As to when the new machine will be here, Rathor said he’s unsure as there are still steps needed to be taken before the purchase.

The City will also be keeping the old snowblower until they know the new one works.