(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

Canfor is announcing the “right-sizing of their operating footprint” with the permanent closure of the pulp line at the Prince George Pulp and and Paper Mill.

According to the company this will result in the reduction of 280,000 tonnes of market kraft pulp annually.

This will affect an estimated 300 positions in the community.

The Specialty Paper Facility at the site will continue to operate.

“The pulp line at PG Pulp provides steam to the paper facility, and we need to transition those services over to Intercon,” Canfor’s VP of Corporate Communications Michelle Ward explained.

“The Intercontinental Pulp Mill will provide that to the paper line, and that process takes some time.

Ward confirmed around 80 employees will be retained over a period of six to nine months to facilitate the transition.

“In recent years, several sawmills have permanently closed in the Prince George region due to reductions in the allowable annual cut and challenges accessing cost-competitive fibre,” said Canfor President and CEO Kevin Edgson.

“This has had a material impact on the availability of residual fibre for our pulp facilities and we need to right-size our operating platform. As a result, we have made the very difficult decision to shut down the pulp line at Prince George Pulp and Paper Mill and will continue to operate the Specialty Paper facility.”

The pulp line is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2023.