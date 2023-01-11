Activity was on the rise at the Quesnel Regional Airport last year, compared to 2021.

Airport and Transit Supervisor Tommy Grant goes over some of the numbers.

“For passengers we had a total of 6,363 for 2022. We had 286 scheduled flights and there were 13 cancelled due to weather-related issues.”

Grant says both of those numbers were up significantly from the previous year that was impacted by COVID.

- Advertisement -

“In 2021 we had 132 flights scheduled with 129 landed, and we had a total of 3,087 passengers from June til December.”

Grant says they are still down from pre-COVID numbers.

There were 14, 706 passengers in 2019, but that was back when there were more flights.

“We were running two or three flights a day right. Currently we have one flight a day 6 days a week.”

Grant says one thing that is back to a pre-COVID level is the load factor.

“We had a 65 percent load factor on planes throughout the year, so that’s basically on average we filled 65 percent of the plane. If you compare it to 2019, the last sort of real year, was 65. In 2018 it was 68.”