Williams Lake RCMP seeking public assistance in locating a missing Woman

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in finding 32 year old Ashley Pruden.

Police say that Pruden was reported missing on January 10th, and all efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

They hope that the public’s assistance can help further the investigation.

Ashley Pruden is described as:
• Indigenous female
• 5’ 6”
• 146 lbs
• Athletic build
• Brown eyes
• Brown shoulder length hair

If anyone has information about Pruden, or where she may be, you’re asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP.

