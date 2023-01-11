Nearly three years later, and talks continue to circulate around covid vaccines.

Timothy Noble from Anahim Lake, sent out a letter to various doctors and government officials in regards to the vaccines, its mandates, and the information the public is given.

“We need to discuss it, and we need to determine what the facts are.” says Noble.

“So far there’s been no discussion, and the only organization that’s telling us what they consider to be the facts is the government.”

Noble added that if they continue to maintain that the mandates were reasonable measures to take, then we would see them again every time there’s a crisis.

His letter also provided a quote from Pfizer’s President of International Development, Janine Small, telling the European Parliament that the vaccine was not tested prior to its rollout on whether the mRNA vaccine would prevent transmission.

As for the kind of response Noble is looking for, he hopes that the government will take it seriously, and admit the shortcomings of the mandates.

You can find Timothy Noble’s full letter here.