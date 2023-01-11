A new trial date has been set for a South Cariboo man who is charged in connection with a shooting incident.

46-year old Scott Bradley is due back in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on August 21st.

He was originally scheduled to go to trial on Monday. (Jan 9)

Bradley is charged with discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure and possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to a rural area along Highway 24 near Roe Lake back in May of 2019.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a male with a gunshot wound to his hip.

RCMP say they were told at the time that the victim and the suspect had got into a heated argument after consuming alcohol, which led to a shooting.