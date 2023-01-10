Listen Live

Quesnel Council gives blessing to ask for money to further develop Lhtako Dene Park

By George Henderson
Quesnel City Hall (G Henderson, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

Quesnel City Council has unanimously endorsed a grant application for almost half a million dollars for Lhtako Dene Park.

Senior Community Development Coordinator Lindsay Blair says this money would be used to build on the work already underway at the park…

“This grant-dependent phase of the project includes electrical upgrades to increase event hosting capacity, interpretive signs and a cultural monument, traditional garden beds with native perennial species and all associated site preps.

The request is for $484,848 from the BC Destination Development Fund.

No contribution is required from the City of Quesnel.

Ceal Tingley Park was renamed Lhtako Dene Park back in June of last year.

