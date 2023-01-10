Quesnel City Council has unanimously endorsed a grant application for almost half a million dollars for Lhtako Dene Park.

Senior Community Development Coordinator Lindsay Blair says this money would be used to build on the work already underway at the park…

“This grant-dependent phase of the project includes electrical upgrades to increase event hosting capacity, interpretive signs and a cultural monument, traditional garden beds with native perennial species and all associated site preps.

The request is for $484,848 from the BC Destination Development Fund.

- Advertisement -

No contribution is required from the City of Quesnel.

Ceal Tingley Park was renamed Lhtako Dene Park back in June of last year.