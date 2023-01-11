Williams Lake City Council has nominated Chief Willie Sellars for the British Columbia Reconciliation Award.

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor, along with council, were happy to push forward the nomination.

“Well, my office and my councillors, colleagues and some other people thought about he is the most worthy person.” says Mayor Rathor

“He has done a lot of good things in the community, and we wanted to nominate his name, the council unanimously agreed to nominate his name.”

- Advertisement -

The application will be sent to the BC Achievement Department, which it will then be up to them to pick who wins.

As to when the winner will be picked, Rathor said he’s unsure of when it’ll be, but the deadline to send in nominations will be January 20th.

For more information on the British Columbia Reconciliation Award, you can find the website here.