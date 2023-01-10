A recall petition will be issued in the Vancouver-Point Grey electoral district, after Elections BC received a petition application that met the requirements of the Recall and Initiative Act.

The subject of the recall petition is Premier David Eby, MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey.

The proponent of the recall is Salvatore Vetro.

Under the Recall and Initiative Act, any registered voter can apply to have a recall petition issued for their electoral district.

They must submit an application form, a $50 processing fee, and a statement of 200 words or less on why they feel the MLA should be recalled.

Applications must be approved if these legislated criteria are met.

The petition will be issued on January 17th, and registered canvassers can begin collecting signatures.

The petition must be returned to Elections BC no later than March 20th.

For the petition to be successful signatures must be collected from 40 per cent or more of voters eligible to sign the petition, in this case 16,449 voters.

To be eligible to sign the petition, an individual must be a registered voter, and have been a registered voter in the Vancouver-Point Grey electoral district on General Voting Day for the last provincial election. (Oct. 24th, 2020)

If the petition is submitted and it’s clear the signature threshold has not been met, Elections BC will take no further action.

If the petition is submitted and it’s possible the signature threshold has been met, Elections BC will have 42 days to verify those who signed were eligible to do so.

(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)