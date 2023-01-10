A press conference regarding missing person Carl Schooner, will be held this Thursday (January 12th).

In a release from Nuxalk Nation (Bella Coola First Nation), they said that “his family and Nuxalk Nation wish to make an important public announcement regarding his disappearance”.

The press conference will be held at Williams Lake City Hall at 11:00am.

Schooner has been missing since December 4th, 2022, and was last heard from on November 30th.

Carl Schooner is described as:

Indigenous male

30 years old

Medium build

183 cms (6’)

161 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information on Carl Schooner is asked to call Williams Lake RCMP.