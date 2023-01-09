A Community Services Recovery Fund is now available for non profit organizations to apply for.

The fund is a $400 million investment from the Canadian Government to support charities and non profits focused on pandemic recovery.

“It’s a partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, the Community Foundations of Canada and the United Way.” says Beth Veenkamp, Manager of Economic Development for the City of Williams Lake.

“Three of these organizations have come together and lobbied the federal government for funds to support non profit organizations that were severely impacted from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

- Advertisement -

The Foundation will be supporting applicants from multiple places in the Cariboo, which includes 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Quesnel, and Wells.

She encourages all non-profits to have a look, as it’s a fair shot for all non-profit organizations, and Indigenous communities to make an application and support their recovery efforts.

Application cut offs will be on February 21st, which will then be evaluated with projects able to start on or after May 1st, 2023 and must be completed by June 30th, 2024.

For more information on the Community Services Recovery Fund, you can visit the website here.