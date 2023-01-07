Williams Lake First Nation is already looking towards projects and events up to late this year.

Chief Willie Sellars is pushing for this year to not only be a big year, but a year of growth as well.

“2023 is going to be an exciting year for us. We want to start planning some big builds for the future and how we want to build out our development, build more homes.” says Sellars.

“Even looking forward into the future and what our relationship is going to be like with the City of Williams Lake, with the new Mayor and City Council that’s there. I think the sky truly is the limit.”

Beyond that, he says they’re excited for the events that have been planned for summer and into winter.

Sellars mentioned the return of gatherings, and gave an example of how a hockey game at the Cariboo Memorial Rec Centre brought a couple hundred people to celebrate the success and talent we see in Williams Lake.

Sellars pushed the fact that he’s looking forward to not only this year, but the years ahead as well.