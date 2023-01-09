Five candidates and counting have come forward to participate in this year’s Quesnel Ambassador Leadership Program.

Society member Cara Nault says they are also very pleased to have a male candidate this year.

“This is the first male that we have had so that’s very exciting for the community. There are many different male ambassadors in different communities, but Quesnel has not had their own yet.”

Nault says it is no longer a pageant, and they have been trying to shake that stereotype for a number of years now.

“This is an ambassadorship, this is a representation of our community youth. This is a leadership role and someone who represents Quesnel on behalf of our city.”

Nault says the program includes public speaking, they do courses on things like mechanics and money management, and they go to different events to name just a few things.

She says there is still time to get involved in the program.