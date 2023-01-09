Five candidates and counting have come forward to participate in this year’s Quesnel Ambassador Leadership Program.
Society member Cara Nault says they are also very pleased to have a male candidate this year.
“This is the first male that we have had so that’s very exciting for the community. There are many different male ambassadors in different communities, but Quesnel has not had their own yet.”
Nault says it is no longer a pageant, and they have been trying to shake that stereotype for a number of years now.
“This is an ambassadorship, this is a representation of our community youth. This is a leadership role and someone who represents Quesnel on behalf of our city.”
Nault says the program includes public speaking, they do courses on things like mechanics and money management, and they go to different events to name just a few things.
She says there is still time to get involved in the program.
“Registration is still open for anyone aged 15 to 17 that would like to join up. We would love to see more youth out, male, female, non-binary, everyone is welcome. We would love to have more representation from different aspects of our community. Our first meeting isn’t until January 18th and they won’t sign contracts until the following week.”
Those interested can reach out to the Quesnel Ambassador page, as well as on Instagram or Facebook.
Interested applicants can also call Rose Scott or Cara Nault (250-261-9614)