More money has trickled in to the Quesnel Community Foundation for it’s annual fundraising campaign.

The total is now up to $142,205.

New President Bob Salmons says is was a very good number considering everything that has gone on this past year.

“I think people are still wanting to support the Foundation because of the work that the Foundation does and the grants that it gives out to the various organizations. I didn’t really have a number in mind, I didn’t know what to expect. I think it’s a little bit less than last year but still in the same range, so I think all in all it’s really quite good.”

Last year’s total was just over 152 thousand dollars.

An anonymous donor once against matched the dollars raised up to 50 thousand.

The endowment fund is now up around 4 million dollars and it is the interest and revenue from that that goes back into the community in the form of grants.

Those grants will go out in the spring.