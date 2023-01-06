For those still wondering how to get rid of their Christmas tree, disposal sites are scattered across the Cariboo.
The Cariboo Regional District asks that if you choose to dispose your tree, to remove any tinsel and decorations.
For region wide disposal, you can find select CRD landfills and transfer stations at:
- 100 Mile House
- 150 Mile House
- Baker Creek
- Big Lake
- Forest Grove
- Frost Creek
- Horsefly
- Interlakes
- Lac La Hache
- Likely
- McLeese Lake
- Watch Lake
- Wells
- West Chilcotin
- Wildwood
For Quesnel, they’ll have multiple drop off locations, which are:
- Johnston Avenue Park
- Lebourdais Park, Gray Avenue
by the spray park
- Weldwood Park, on Walkem Street
- Nadeau Street, by the mailboxes
- North Fraser Drive at Foster
- Lewis Drive at the rink
- Abbott Drive at Beath St
- Webster Street Park
- Roddis Street at Cariboo Field
- Robertson Street Park, near trail entrance
- Sugarloaf Dog Park
- Ramey Park Pump Track,
2882 Quesnel-Hydraulic Road
Lastly, Williams Lake will only have one drop off station at the Central Cariboo Transfer Station.
For more information on tree disposal in the Cariboo, you can check the Cariboo Regional Districts website here.