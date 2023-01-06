For those still wondering how to get rid of their Christmas tree, disposal sites are scattered across the Cariboo.

The Cariboo Regional District asks that if you choose to dispose your tree, to remove any tinsel and decorations.

For region wide disposal, you can find select CRD landfills and transfer stations at:

100 Mile House

150 Mile House

Baker Creek

Big Lake

Forest Grove

Frost Creek

Horsefly

Interlakes

Lac La Hache

Likely

McLeese Lake

Watch Lake

Wells

West Chilcotin

Wildwood

For Quesnel, they’ll have multiple drop off locations, which are:

Johnston Avenue Park

Lebourdais Park, Gray Avenue

by the spray park

by the spray park Weldwood Park, on Walkem Street

Nadeau Street, by the mailboxes

North Fraser Drive at Foster

Lewis Drive at the rink

Abbott Drive at Beath St

Webster Street Park

Roddis Street at Cariboo Field

Robertson Street Park, near trail entrance

Sugarloaf Dog Park

Ramey Park Pump Track,

2882 Quesnel-Hydraulic Road

Lastly, Williams Lake will only have one drop off station at the Central Cariboo Transfer Station.

For more information on tree disposal in the Cariboo, you can check the Cariboo Regional Districts website here.