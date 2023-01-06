After their winter break, which began after their game on December 17th, the Wranglers look to keep their playoff spot.

Their final stretch of the season begins today, as they host the Kamloops Storm.

Currently, the storm sit second in the Doug Birks division with seventeen wins in 29 games, whereas the Wranglers sit fourth, with eight wins in 29 games.

That game will begin at 7:00pm, at the South Cariboo Rec Center.

The Wranglers will then follow up with a second game on Saturday against the Nelson Leafs.

It was announced earlier today by the KIJHL that the Leafs head coach was suspended for the rest of this season and the playoffs.

You can find the full KIJHL statement here.

The two teams will play at 7:00pm, at the South Cariboo Rec Center.

For more information on the 100 Mile House Wranglers, you can visit their website here.