Last night’s overtime thriller for Team Canada will be one to remember for a former Williams Lake resident.

Gord Cochran, Equipment Manager for Team Canada, was on the bench watching as Joshua Roy and Dylan Guenther began the play to score the golden goal.

“I was like, this has to go in, the goalie played so good last night, he was unbelievable.” says Cochran

“Then as soon as Gunner (Guenther) passed it to Roysy (Roy), I see the puck go back to Gunner and then next thing I know, we’re all getting mobbed on the bench and guys are flying off onto the ice. So I didn’t actually see the goal until we got back to the hotel.”

🏆CANADA WINS 🥇GOLD IN OVERTIME AT HOME!!!! Dylan Guenther scores a pair, including the game winning goal. 🇨🇦 @HockeyCanada wins back-to-back #WorldJuniors titles. pic.twitter.com/sPrqa5AdoT — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 6, 2023

While the outcome of the game went in Canada’s favor, the win didn’t come easy as Team Czechia clawed their way back into the game.

“It was great until about seven minutes left in the third period, and then they got a couple quick ones on us.”

“We got into OT and always say, we just got to stick to the routine and don’t have to worry about the crowd or what’s goin on around you. Just focus on the task at hand, and our guys pulled through for us, so it was a pretty incredible feeling.”

Now, Cochran is making his way back to the Regina Pats, alongside Connor Bedard, with an unforgettable souvenir and memory.