Artemis Gold has provided an update on the permitting process for the company’s proposed Blackwater mine.

It says on its website that the BC Mines Act Permits are now expected to be received in the first quarter of this year.

The company says that revised receipt date is not expected to affect the planned start of construction activities later in the first quarter.

Several site activities are already underway, such as logging and clearing, the installation of physical environmental controls like rapid infiltration basins and drainage channels, and advancement of the construction camp accommodations to support up to 475 on-site personnel.

The mine, 110 kilometres south of Vanderhoof, is about 160 kilometres west of Quesnel and only about 20 kilometres from Kluskus.

It is on the traditional lands of the Lhoosk’uz (Kluskus) Dene First Nation and the Ulkatcho (Anahim Lake) First Nation.

The province has signed an Economic and Community Development Agreement with both to share mineral tax revenue in 2020.

The mine is expected to provide 15-hundred construction jobs, and around 500 permanent jobs.