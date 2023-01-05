Now that 2023 is here, Maureen Pinkney, 100 Mile House Mayor, is looking forward to upcoming projects.

While there are a variety of things 100 Mile House looks to cover, there are some more essential on the list.

“That little bit of minus 35 below right at Christmas, we had another water leak from one of the valves in the old piping’s.” says Pinkney.

“Though it’s not a very glorious thing to be doing or promoting, it’s one of the things that takes up a ton of money, a lot of time and is a piece of mind when it gets redone.”

She added that they look to fix the issue with new stuff that won’t fail on them.

Another big project looking to get done is the $5,000,000 horse lake bridge replacement, which also bring in new sidewalks and paving right from the highway.

Other projects Pinkney brought up were the community hall project, jobs and working with all volunteer groups.