Operation Red Nose saw its highest daily total for their final day of 2022, on New Years Eve.

Deborah Pickering, Operation Red Nose Organizer, said that 71 rides were given on New Year’s Eve, bringing the total amount for this year to 284.

The highest total rides given was back in 2019, when they had 427.

Pickering noted that pre-pandemic habits are slowly coming back, along with a return to some ‘normalcy’ this year.

Out of the 71 rides given generated over $3,000 which will be going to four non-profit youth groups in Williams Lake, the Cariboo-Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society, Minor Hockey U18 Female Rep Team, Camp Likely, and the Cariboo-Chilcotin Gymnastics Association.

Pickering said that it’s still too early to know the total proceeds, but should be known by late January to early February.

She added that they are very happy with each ride provided this year, as one single ride means a potential crash is avoided.

For more information about Operation Red Nose, you can visit their Facebook page here.