Someone in Quesnel could be 2 million dollars richer this (Thursday) morning.

The winning ticket in last night’s BC/49 draw was purchased in the city.

Not a lot of details are available.

Only that someone matched all 6 numbers to win the big prize.

The BC Lottery Corporation says the person with the winning ticket now has 52 weeks to claim their prize.

More details will then be released at that time.